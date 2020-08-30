Lido Advisors LLC Sells 11,369 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,409,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after acquiring an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,031,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 79,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 4,236,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

