Lido Advisors LLC Sells 11,085 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 62.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 342.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,477 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Welltower by 55.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,592,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

WELL stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,034. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

