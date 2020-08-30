Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.60. 16,252,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,579,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.59.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

