Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 298.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,155,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after buying an additional 2,108,220 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $32.56. 2,039,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

