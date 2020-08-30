Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF alerts:

FITE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.