Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,473 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 300.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $942,806.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,238,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. 2,027,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,278. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

