Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 2,268 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,473,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $25,719,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 655.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 138,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 120,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,551. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.20.

