Lido Advisors LLC Invests $408,000 in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after purchasing an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $204.59. 286,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

