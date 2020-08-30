Lido Advisors LLC Invests $311,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $3,320,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 15,767,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,543,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

