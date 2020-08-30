Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

