Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 201.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,304,000 after buying an additional 2,392,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,207,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,476,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,187. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $84.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $805,559.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,185,770. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

