Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Novartis by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,503 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after buying an additional 1,035,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Novartis by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,146,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,565,000 after buying an additional 701,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,588,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.