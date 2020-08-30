Lido Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 57.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 612,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 224,095 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 585,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 38.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 46.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,400,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 444,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of GE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,015,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,354,064. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

