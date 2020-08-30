Lido Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,061,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,022,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,477,000 after buying an additional 52,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 927,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $135.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

