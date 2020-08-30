Lido Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Washington Prime Group worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Washington Prime Group Inc has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

WPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on Washington Prime Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

