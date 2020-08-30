Lido Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Wedbush downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.30.

Coupa Software stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.97. 640,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,151. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $337.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.54. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

