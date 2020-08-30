Lido Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,033,000 after purchasing an additional 852,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,854. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

