Lido Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,674,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,020,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $29,889,603. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $17.62 on Friday, reaching $727.01. The company had a trading volume of 644,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,690. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $729.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $667.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

