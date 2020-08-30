Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,361,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,880,000 after buying an additional 790,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18,484.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 660,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 657,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.96. The company had a trading volume of 812,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,785. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.