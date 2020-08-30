Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.90. 2,972,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,213. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $223.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

