Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.50. 748,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,685. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. G.Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

