Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,849. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

