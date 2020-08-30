Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,328 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

