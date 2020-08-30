Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,652 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

AAL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,250,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,350,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays lowered American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

