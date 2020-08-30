Lido Advisors LLC Buys 821 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.90. 1,261,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,478. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

