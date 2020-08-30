Lido Advisors LLC Buys 3,724 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 246,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,047,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 813,334 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

