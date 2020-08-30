Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 227.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 120.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. 19,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

