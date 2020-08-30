Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,135,000 after buying an additional 228,082 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after buying an additional 441,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,917. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 925,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

