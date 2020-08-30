Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,138 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 278.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,117. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

