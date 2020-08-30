Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,565,000 after acquiring an additional 277,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,773,000 after buying an additional 722,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 30.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 21.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,085,000 after acquiring an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.41. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.