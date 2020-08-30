LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $15.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LX shares. Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,625. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1,633.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.