Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $18.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. BNP Paribas began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,132.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 632,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.