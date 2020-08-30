Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Raised to C$0.65 at National Bank Financial

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

LXE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.30 to C$0.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.81.

CVE LXE opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.79 million during the quarter.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

