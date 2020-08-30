Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target Increased to C$0.70 by Analysts at CIBC

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LXE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy cut Leucrotta Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leucrotta Exploration currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.81.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Shares of CVE:LXE opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.79 million for the quarter.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.