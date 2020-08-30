Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $34,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital International Investors raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $181,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.