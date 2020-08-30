Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

LANC opened at $174.55 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of research firms recently commented on LANC. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

