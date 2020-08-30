KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.74

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $11.99. KP Tissue shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 7,700 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPT. National Bank Financial upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74. The company has a market cap of $113.23 million and a P/E ratio of -275.58.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$386.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$369.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.