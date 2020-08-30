Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Get Kopin alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kopin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kopin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.53 on Friday. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.