Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.48. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 424,841 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.57 price objective on Kootenay Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Kootenay Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District, in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.