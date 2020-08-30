Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

