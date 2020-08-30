KONICA MINOLTA/ADR to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get KONICA MINOLTA/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNCAY. Macquarie downgraded shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.98.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.