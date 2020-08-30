KONE OYJ/ADR’s (KNYJY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KNYJY. UBS Group lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $43.09 on Thursday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.