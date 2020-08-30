KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $36,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

