Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.60, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

