Kina Securities Ltd (KSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.07. Kina Securities has a one year low of A$0.57 ($0.41) and a one year high of A$1.54 ($1.10).

Kina Securities Company Profile

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate. It also offers savings, cheque and business cheque, cash management, fixed deposit accounts; debit cards; and insurance products, such as business assets and income, and business liability, theft and burglary, and workers compensation insurance.

