Kina Securities Ltd (KSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.
The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.07. Kina Securities has a one year low of A$0.57 ($0.41) and a one year high of A$1.54 ($1.10).
Kina Securities Company Profile
See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Kina Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kina Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.