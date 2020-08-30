Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 73.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 466,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

