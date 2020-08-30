Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $4.75 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.83 and a current ratio of 31.83. The firm has a market cap of $216.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd acquired 1,454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 47.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $6,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

