Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.01

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $24.63. Keyera shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 869,013 shares.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Keyera Corp will post 1.5499998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 144.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.51 per share, with a total value of C$31,585.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,976,048.09. Also, Director James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.10, for a total transaction of C$442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 749,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,561,740. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,268 shares of company stock valued at $66,129.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

