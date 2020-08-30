KeyCorp Increases Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $14.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 2.02. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.