KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KDDIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KDDI CORP/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of KDDIY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KDDI CORP/ADR has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

